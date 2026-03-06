Home

8th Pay Commission Update: Why are employee unions demanding NPS, UPS rollback? Why could Commission face pressure?

8th Pay Commission Update: Why are central government employee unions demanding an NPS and UPS rollback? Let’s check.

8th Pay Commission Update: Amid the ongoing demand for implementing the 8th Pay Commission as early as possible, employee unions have once again raised demands for the complete restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Employee unions like the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers and the All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) have submitted their demands to the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). Among all the demands, the proposal to scrap both the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and return to the OPS is their primary demand.

Limited Support For UPS Fuels Fresh Debate

The central government had informed the Parliament that only 1,22,123 employees had agreed to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), as of November last year.

The number included existing employees, new employees, and retired people. Despite continued deadline extensions, the response remained limited. Notably, out of 25 lakh eligible employees, only 4 to 5 percent employees agreed for the UPS. Employees who have agreed to the UPS are – 38,569 civil employees and 23,529 railway staff.

OPS – The Long-Standing Demand Of Employees

Employees have been demanding to bring back OPS for a long time. The employee unions have also raised the issue for 20 years, ever since the Centre discontinued the UPS.

It is worth noting that the OPS was discontinued for new employees from January 1, 2004, and replaced with NPS.

Under the OPS, employees were eligible for a defined pension linked to their salary, along with DA (periodic) revisions.

However, the NPS follows the market-linked returns policy, which central government employee unions argued.

Centre Sticks To Its Position On OPS

Despite getting repeated proposals from unions, the Centre has maintained its stand that it is not restoring the Old Pension Scheme. As per the government, the NPS framework is financially sustainable and crucial to manage long-term pension burden on the exchequer.

Why 8th Pay Could Face Pressure

The limited adoption of UPS by the employees and the long-standing demand for pension reforms are expected to increase pressure on the Centre during discussions on the 8th Pay Commission.

According to the union, a weak response to UPS shows a lack of confidence in the pension system. This will also strengthen the demand to restore OPS.

The pension issue may become one of the most debated topics between unions and the Centre.

