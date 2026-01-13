Home

8th Pay Commission Update: Why salaries of government employees haven’t increased yet

8th Pay Commission Update: Why government employees believe that the 8th Pay Commission would automatically come into effect from January 1, 2026? What is the reason for the delay? Let’s know

8th Pay Commission Update: Thousands of government employees and pensioners are expecting an increment in their salaries this month with discussions intensifying in offices. Several government employees are also sharing their thoughts on social media platforms, saying that once the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended, a new pay structure would come into force. However, the employees and pensioners have been waiting for months for their increment as per the latest pay commission. This has raised questions like – why is there a delay in the decision and how much arrears might the government eventually have to pay?

What Is The Confusion Over The 8th Pay Commission?

According to tradition, the government constitutes a new pay commission every 10 years. The 7th Pay Commission was implemented from January 1, 2016. This has led employees to believe that the 8th Pay Commission would be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, there is no official announcement and this is only an assumption.

It is to be noted that the pay commission process is noy that simple as the government has to constitute the Commission which studies all aspects of salaries, allowances, pensions, submit its recommendations to the government. then the recommendations are reviewed and approved by the government. All this is a manual work. This is the primary reason salaries did not increase automatically even after the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended.

