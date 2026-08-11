8th Pay Commission: When can central govt employees expect a salary hike? Centre reveals latest status in Parliament

As per the latest figures, there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners was around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025.

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8th Pay Commission (File Image)

The 8th Central Pay Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations to the Central government, Parliament was informed on Monday. The commission was set up on November 3, 2025, and is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. It has been given 18 months to complete its work and submit its recommendations. If some issues are finalised earlier, the commission can also send interim reports to the government. The government has not yet announced when the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect.

As per the latest figures shared by the government, there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners was around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025. These figures do not include defence pensioners.

The commission has been asked to look at several key issues, including changes in salaries, allowances, pensions, family pensions and other service-related matters.

The commission is currently consulting employees and other stakeholders before preparing its recommendations. It is holding meetings in different regions with employee unions, service associations and pensioner groups to hear their views and demands.

The feedback gathered during these meetings will form part of the commission’s broader exercise before it submits its recommendations to the government.