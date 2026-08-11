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8th Pay Commission: When can central govt employees expect a salary hike? Centre reveals latest status in Parliament

As per the latest figures, there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners was around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: August 11, 2026, 2:58 PM IST
8th Pay Commission, Modi government, fitment factor, Parliament, Central Government, 8th Central Pay Commission, Rajya Sabha
8th Pay Commission (File Image)

The 8th Central Pay Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations to the Central government, Parliament was informed on Monday. The commission was set up on November 3, 2025, and is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. It has been given 18 months to complete its work and submit its recommendations. If some issues are finalised earlier, the commission can also send interim reports to the government. The government has not yet announced when the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect.

As per the latest figures shared by the government, there were around 35.77 lakh Central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The number of pensioners and family pensioners was around 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025. These figures do not include defence pensioners.

Read more: 8th Pay Commission BIG update: Modi government shares fresh info, says recommendations not submitted yet

The commission has been asked to look at several key issues, including changes in salaries, allowances, pensions, family pensions and other service-related matters.

The commission is currently consulting employees and other stakeholders before preparing its recommendations. It is holding meetings in different regions with employee unions, service associations and pensioner groups to hear their views and demands.

The feedback gathered during these meetings will form part of the commission’s broader exercise before it submits its recommendations to the government.

IRTSA Seeks Rs. 52,600 Minimum Pay, 2.92 Fitment Factor

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to consider the demands and concerns raised by employee unions, service associations and pensioner groups before preparing its final recommendations. The commission is tentatively expected to submit its report to the Central government by May-June 2027.

Among the demands being discussed are those of the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA). The association had earlier submitted a detailed memorandum to the commission during its meeting in Hyderabad.

One of its major demands is to increase the minimum basic pay to Rs. 52,600. The association has suggested using a 2.92 fitment factor for calculating the revised pay. It has also called for different fitment factors for different pay levels.

According to the association, the salary calculation should take into account the rising cost of everyday needs. It has pointed to expenses such as internet services, bottled drinking water and medical insurance while making its case for higher pay.

IRTSA has also demanded a 5 per cent annual increment for employees. It has sought changes in the career progression system for technical supervisors as well.

The association says these changes would help improve the financial condition of serving employees and their families.

More meetings ahead

The Pay Commission is continuing its discussions with employee organisations and other stakeholders. It is scheduled to hold meetings in Chennai on September 7-8, Puducherry on September 9 and Chandigarh on September 16-18. It is also scheduled to visit Jaipur on August 31-September 1.

With several consultations still pending, there is no final decision yet on the fitment factor, minimum pay or other salary-related demands.

The figures being discussed by employee groups are proposals and should not be treated as confirmed salary increases. The final decision will come only after the commission completes its consultations, prepares its recommendations and submits its report to the government.

(With IANS inputs)

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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