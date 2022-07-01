New Delhi: More and more professionals in India are getting inclined towards opening up at work. According to a survey by LinkedIn, more professionals want humour and laughter in their workplace. 3 in every 4 professionals in India believe that they are comfortable opening up, emotionally, at work.Also Read - Hub of Talent: After Infosys, TCS Plans to Set Up Base in These Non-Metro Cities. Deets Inside

This is a diversion from the age-old principle of looking down upon the practice of laughing in the office. The survey also showed that almost 9 in 10 believe that opening up helps increase productivity. According to the survey, 9 out of 10 people in India believed that humour is the most undervalued and underused emotion in the workplace. Also Read - ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 876 Apprentice Posts at pb.icf.gov.in| Check Stipend, Eligibility Here

Also, professionals in India are opening up to the idea of crying in front of their bosses. The survey revealed that over 63 per cent admitted they have cried in front of their bosses. Also Read - Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi Gham: How Sharing Emotions With Your Colleagues Can Boost Your Productivity

In a LinkedIn post regarding the same, Karuna Kochar, Author, wrote, “Your work place should be a safe place to express yourself. If your colleagues can appreciate you when you laugh and share a joke, they must also understand when you need to let those tears roll.” She continued, “The place you spend 9 hours everyday, the people who see everyday- infact more than you see your family, should be your zone of comfort not the place of judgement.”

Gen Z, Millenials leading the way

According to LinkedIn, Gen Z and Millenials feel more comfortable opening up as compared to other generations. The post read, “Gen Z (73%) and millenials (79%) feel more comfortable than ever to open up at work.”

Maybe it’s time to be more fearless in showing your emotions, even at the workplace.