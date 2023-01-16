Home

9 Free SBI WhatsApp Banking Services For Customers -Steps Here’s How to Register

SBI WhatsApp Banking Latest Update: State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender in the public sector, offers both online and online-based services to address customer’s queries. Interestingly, SBI WhatsApp Banking is one of its several free services that were launched by the bank last year to address all banking-related queries of the customers. These new facilities allow customers to avail most of their banking services through messaging app WhatsApp.

List of services available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform:

Account balance

Mini statement (Last 5 Transactions)

Pension slip

Information on Deposit products (Savings Account, Recurring deposit, Term deposit – Features and Interest rates

Information on Loan products (Home loan, Car loan, Gold loan, Personal loan, Educational loan) – FAQ and Interest rates

NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates

Opening of Insta Accounts (Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ)

Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines

Pre-approved loan queries (Personal loan, Car loan, Two wheeler loan)

Here’s How to Register For SBI WhatsApp Banking Service

Send SMS WAREG A/C No (917208933148) from your mobile number which is registered with the bank. Once the registration is complete, you will be able to use SBI’s WhatsApp service.

A pop-up message will open- Send Hi on WhatsApp (+909022690226). Do so, then follow the instructions of Chatbot.

You will be given the option of Account Balance, Mini Statement, De-Register WhatsApp Banking.

To check account balance, you have to type 1 and for mini statement you have to type 2.