9 New Vande Bharat Express Trains to be Launched on These Routes Soon: Check Full List Here

Indian Railways News Updates: Of the total new nine Vande Bharat Express trains, poll-Bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will get the maximum ones.

Till now, over 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across the country, covering 50 routes.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: Considered as India’s fastest train, Vande Bharat Express is running on a total of 25 routes across the country. However, the Indian Railways is now planning to introduce 9 more such trains on different routes soon, as per a report by Zee News.

The report further claimed that the rakes to run these 9 trains are being prepared by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Of the latest trains, poll-Bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will get the maximum trains. The Ministry Of Railways is likely to host a big event and launch a number of trains together.

Check New Vande Bharat Express routes

Route 1: Indore – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Puri – Rourkela Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express

As per the updates from the Indian Railways, these five routes for the Vande Bharat Express have already been assigned, and three routes have been assigned to the Southern Railways. However, the names are yet to be finalised. Now, it is not yet clear as to where the last Vande Bharat Express will be deployed.

Know All About Vande Bharat Express Routes

Till now, over 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across the country, covering 50 routes, 25 each up and down. Four of these Vande Bharat Express trains are in the Northern Zone, 3 in Southern and Central Zones, 2 in Western, West Central and North Western Railway Zones and 1 in South East Central, Eastern, East Coast, South Central, South Eastern, Northeast Frontier, East Central, South Western and North Eastern Railway.

G20 Delegates Like Vande Bharat Trains

Ahead of the G20 Summit, a delegation of media persons from G20 countries had travelled on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and expressed their happiness on the travel experience. Sharing the video on X, Western Railway wrote, “the epitome of Indian engineering and comfort, as they journey aboard the world-class, indigenously-made #VandeBharatExpress from Gandhinagar Capital to the financial heart of India, Mumbai.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

