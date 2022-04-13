New Delhi: Around 90 SpiceJet pilots have been barred from flying the Boeing 737 MAX till they undergo training again, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director-General Arun Kumar said. “90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA,” Kumar told news agency ANI.Also Read - SpiceJet Passengers Alert! Departures/Arrivals May Get Affected From This Airport Today | Deets Inside

Responding to this, SpiceJet said the restriction “does not impact the operations” of MAX aircraft. The airline said 560 trained pilots out of 650 continue to remain available.

“This restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft whatsoever. SpiceJet currently operates 11 MAX aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these 11 aircraft. Of the 650 trained pilots on the MAX, 560 continue to remain available,” SpiceJet said in a statement.