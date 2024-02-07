Home

955 Percent Return in 5 Years: GRM Overseas Shares in Focus After Quarterly Results

In the last 6 months, GRM Overseas shares have given investors a return of 14 percent.

Share Market News: The stock market was volatile on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex down 171 points to 72,045 at 10:45 a.m. and the Nifty down 44 points to 21,885. IT and PSU stocks were weak in the market. However, GRM Overseas Limited shares opened on a strong note and touched the Rs 200 level. GRM Overseas Limited is an FMCG company with a market cap of around Rs 1170 crore. Its 52-week high is Rs 347 and 52-week low is Rs 159.

In the last 5 days, GRM Overseas shares have given negative returns to investors, while in the last 1 month, they have given returns of only four percent. In the last 6 months, GRM Overseas shares have given investors a return of 14 percent.

GRM Overseas has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors has approved the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year. GRM Overseas has told the stock market that the company’s operating income for the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 382.48 crore, which was Rs 203.66 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 356.94 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s pre-tax profit for the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 20.82 crore, which was Rs 9.65 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 26.47 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

GRM Overseas has informed the stock market that its net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 15.49 crore, which was Rs 6.82 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 19.61 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

In the past 3 years, GRM Overseas’ stock has made investors rich by giving a bumper return of 615%, 955% in 5 years and 6700% in a decade. GRM Overseas company produces and markets different varieties of rice for its customers around the world. GRM Overseas’ rice varieties include traditional basmati rice, super basmati, 1121 super basmati, long grain rice, sharbati rice and aromatic rice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

