A 500-Year-Old Brewery Invented World’s First Powdered Beer And It Is Literally ‘Kholo, Gholo Aur Peelo’

Neuzeller Klosterbräu said that there are over 40 additional alcoholic beverages being developed, in addition to the present ginger beer, cherry beer, and anti-ageing beer creations.

New Delhi: There are many things in life which you cannot fix, but a glass of good chilled beer can, if not, it can at least uplift you mood. It is all you need to unwind and relax after a long tiring day of work and pairing it up with a crispy snack, is the topping in the cake. The popularity of beer is evident from the rise of microbreweries worldwide, making craft beer a luxurious indulgence to be savoured. However, imagine having the convenience of whipping up your own glass of chilled beer whenever you desire. Well, a 500-year-old German brewery, ‘Neuzeller Klosterbrau’ has made just that.

It really is made in the same way as instant coffee or protein shakes. By simply adding water to 45g of powder, you create the same amount of beer as you would buying a bottle. Obviously, this could also have incredible environmental benefits.

From what we know now is that the beer is non-alcoholic but they are confident that they will soon be able to add alcohol and carbon dioxide in powdered form too. But, of course, the taste is just right because in the European countries beer is extremely popular and it is not wise to mess it up with their favourite beverage.

More beer creations on way

Various reports said that the brewery will target Asian and African markets where there is less of a traditionalist mindset over beer, and where the environmental transport benefits are even more relevant. Moreover, the brewery is exploring other creative possibilities with the powdered beer. Fritsche shared their plans to create a “bath beer,” allowing beer enthusiasts to enjoy a unique bathing experience.

The brewery’s general manager, Stefan Fritsche said told news.au that the transport weight of beer could be drastically reduced. “It’s useless transporting everything … so right now we can limit the taste of the beer to 45 grams instead of transporting 1kg,” he said, adding “We’re also creating a bath beer, so you can even take a bath inside the beer. We have 42 different types of beers which we are producing right now, even gluten-free beer and non-alcoholic beer.”

Fritsche claimed that there are still over 40 additional alcoholic beverages being developed, in addition to the present ginger beer, cherry beer, and anti-ageing beer creations. In fact, they are creating bath beer that will enable people to take a bath inside a beer.

They currently produce 42 various kinds of beer, including gluten-free and non-alcoholic varieties. The powder would probably be added to a bottle in-store before being filled with water to serve diners if Fritsche’s powder lager did make it to bars and restaurants. It is the first product of its sort in the world and is unique from other powdered beers since it is carbonated.

