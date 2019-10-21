New Delhi: In a first for Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will pay a compensation of Rs 1.62 lakh to 950 passengers after the Tejas Express ran behind schedule.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, which is run by the IRCTC and is hence India’s first ‘private train’, was flagged off by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on October 4.

According to reports, on October 19, the train commenced its run from Lucknow at 9:55 AM, instead of the scheduled 6:10 AM and reached its destination around 3:45 PM instead of 12:25 PM. In the return journey, too, it left New Delhi at 5:30 PM instead of the scheduled 3:35 PM and reached the Uttar Pradesh capital around 11:30 PM, nearly 90 minutes behind its scheduled arrival time, i.e 10:05 PM.

While the train carried 450 passengers on Lucknow-Delhi run, there were 500 passengers on board the train on the reverse journey. While the former group will get Rs 250 each, the latter group will get Rs 100 each as compensation. The compensation will be paid by the IRCTC through its insurance companies. This can be done through a link of the insurer which is given on every ticket of the Tejas Express.

The compensation was announced by the IRCTC earlier this month. As per the policy, a compensation of Rs 100 would be provided for a delay of more than one hour and Rs 250 if the delay is of more than two hours.

The Tejas Express, which is one of the fastest trains in India, has generally maintained a tight schedule since commencing its run. The train runs six days a week.