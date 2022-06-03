New Delhi: Fizzy drinks seem to have run out of their fizz. According to a report by Economic Times, Maaza has emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the company, beating Thums Up and Sprite. However, Thums Up remains to be its largest selling brand. The revelation was made by the company’s Vice President and Head of Marketing, Arnab Roy.Also Read - Reliance To Acquire Several Brands In Rs 500 Billion Consumer Goods Play: Report

According to ET, Thums Up completed a billion-dollar sales in 2021 and Roy expects Maaza to reach the same milestone in the next few years. Maaza competes with Parle Agro's Frooti and PepsiCo's Slice in the juice category. The company is planning on launching Maaza outside India as well. Coca-Cola also has Minute Maid in the same category.

Sales up 20 per cent

In the last quarter, the company sold over 500 million units of Maaza, nearly 20 per cent higher than the sales in the same quarter last year. This has been attributed to the early summer and the reopening of schools and restaurants after a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the highest sales of the brand in five years.

Diving into plant-based beverages

According to the report, the company is planning to dive into value-added dairy and plant-based beverages in a bid to focus more on nutrition-based drinks. The company also introduced Zero Sugar under the Maaza franchise. It also launched sparkling Apple under Fanta, another brand.