Who doesn’t want an opportunity to earn money? Well, if you have a unique Rs 1 coin, Rs 5 or Rs 10 coin, which are hardly found in circulation today, you may have a chance to earn upto Rs 1 crore. However, the condition is that these coins should be extremely rare.

Say for instance, in this case of Rs 1 coin should be minted during British rule, in the year 1885, according to media reports. Similarly, if you have a rare coin collection from the olden days with Queen Victoria’s picture imprinted on it, or British King George V’s picture, and likewise, then you stand a chance of earning good amount of money online. The catch here is – how old and rare is the coin!

On e-commerce websites such as Indiamart, you can upload a picture of these rare coins and then interested buyers will contact you. Firstly, you have to register yourself on the site, and then put up your coins for an online negotiation.

Please note that it is not a guarantee that you’d win all the money, as there is a proper process and a bit of luck involved in this. You may earn money depending on your negotiation skills. This entirely depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for.

Don’t forget to upload a neat and a clear picture of the coins, preferably with a white background.

Here’s how to do it

Now if you want to sell these coins on e-commerce websites such as Indiamart, then first you’ll have to register as an online seller on the site.

Then, click a photo of the coin, both front and back, and upload it on the site.

The photo must be clear, preferably with a white background, mentions Indiamart.

This will enable buyers to see your listing clearly.

After this, you will have to give details of your postal address, mobile number, and email ID.

The website will verify your mobile number and email id by sending you an OTP.

Enter that and then add your PAN details.

Then quote your price for the coins you upload.

Then if luck favours you, a buyer will contact you directly for negotiating the price.

If you successfully convince the buyer about the rarity of the coin that you have, chances are you may even earn up to Rs 1 crore for a single 1885 Rs 1 coin.

Here’s a fun fact. Did you know what do you call a person who collects coins? The person is called a numismatist. Numismatics, basically, is the study and collecting of things that are used as money, including coins, tokens, paper bills, and medals.

Some of the websites where you can sell your coin memorabilia include Indiamart, pinterest, indiancurrencies, Quickr and more.