Home

Business

A Rs 100 Coin Could Cost You More Than Rs 18K: Where & How To Buy Commemorative Coins

A Rs 100 Coin Could Cost You More Than Rs 18K: Where & How To Buy Commemorative Coins

The new Rs 75 coin released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't yet been listed on the government website, however, we can expect it to happen anytime soon.

A Rs 100 Coin Could Cost You More Than Rs 18K: Where & How To Buy Commemorative Coins (Image: Indiagovtmint.in)

New Delhi: On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber. The weight of the new Rs 75 coin would be around 35 grams, as per a notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance.

However, one should understand that you may not be able to own a Rs 75 coin just by paying Rs 75. The coin will be listed for a particular price on www.indiagovtmint.in, which is a government platform under the Ministry of Finance. The new Rs 75 coin hasn’t yet been listed on the website, however, we can expect it to happen anytime soon.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, let’s look at the prices of some of the other commemorative coins that the government has issued over the years.

Trending Now

The most priced coin currently available on the government website is the one released during the centenary celebrations of renowned Indian physicist Dr Homi J Bhabha. The Rs 100 coin is priced at Rs 18,561 on the government website.

The Rs 150 coin released commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Motilal Nehru, the father of Jawaharlal Nehru, is priced at Rs 10,890 on the government website.

The Rs 150 coin released commemorating 150 years of Kuka movement is priced at Rs 10,735 on the government website. The Kuka Movement was launched by Baba Ram Singh. Kuka movement was the first notable uprising in Punjab against the new British authority.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES