New Delhi: The last date to link PAN Card with the Aadhaar card is March 31, 2022. The date was extended from the earlier deadline of September 30, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic and the following lockdowns had made it difficult for people to get the procedure completed.

The linking is necessary to save TDS, open a new bank account, transfer money more than Rs 50,000, among other things. It is also used by the government to keep track of suspicious transactions that may fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

How To Link Your PAN With Aadhaar?

The website of UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India gives a complete guide to do the same. It has been simplified below.