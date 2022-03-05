New Delhi: The last date to link PAN Card with the Aadhaar card is March 31, 2022. The date was extended from the earlier deadline of September 30, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic and the following lockdowns had made it difficult for people to get the procedure completed.Also Read - Camel Festival 2022: Date, Time And Day-Wise Itinerary For The Culturally Rich Event in Bikaner
The linking is necessary to save TDS, open a new bank account, transfer money more than Rs 50,000, among other things. It is also used by the government to keep track of suspicious transactions that may fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Also Read - Mike Gatting Devastated By Shane Warne's Death, Recalls Turn of Events That Led to the Ball of the Century
How To Link Your PAN With Aadhaar?
The website of UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India gives a complete guide to do the same. It has been simplified below. Also Read - Mira Rajput Flaunts Her Love For Floral This Wedding Season in Anarkali Set Worth Rs 25K
- Go to Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/
- Register on the website. Your PAN number will be your ‘User ID’.
- Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.
- Now, a pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.
- If the window does not appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.
- Some blanks will already be filled such as name date of birth and gender as per the PAN details.
- Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.
- If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “Link now” button.
- A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN
- You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.