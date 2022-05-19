New Delhi: United Payments Interface (UPI) has become one of the leading methods of payment in India. Launched in 2016, the system powers multiple banks accounts into a single mobile application. It facilitates the transfer of money and online payments. The UPI comes under the aegis of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).Also Read - UPI Payment: Now You Can Access DigiSaathi on WhatsApp For Information On Digital Payment | Here's How to Use it

As a new feature, the NCR corporation has come up with a method to allow the withdrawal of money from the ATMs using UPI. The solution is called Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW). It can be used with major UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, among others.

It will save a lot of hassle for the customers including the need to carry cards and remember their ATM PINs. Also, the only requirement is an ATM machine and a UPI-based app with an active internet connection. However, the upper limit of such withdrawal is Rs 5,000.

How to withdraw money from ATM using UPI?