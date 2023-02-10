Home

"Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry of Mines said on Thursday.

A Whopping 5.9 Million Tonnes Of Lithium Reserves Discovered In India For The First Time! (PC: Freepik)

New Delhi: The government of India on Thursday said that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium, a non-ferrous metal, is one of the key components in EV batteries.

It further stated that 51 mineral blocks including lithium and gold were handed over to respective state governments.

“Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals et cetera spread across 11 states of Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana,” the ministry added. Apart from these, 17 reserves of Coal and Lignite with a total resource of 7897 million tonnes were also handed over to the Ministry of Coal.

The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by GSI from field seasons 2018-19 to till date.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) was established in 1851 to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organisation of international repute.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.