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Aadhaar app on every new smartphone? What government wants – Why Apple, Samsung are pushing back

Aadhaar app on every new smartphone? What government wants – Why Apple, Samsung are pushing back

The Indian government privately asked phone makers in January to preload the Aadhaar app.

Aadhaar app on every new smartphone What government wants – Why Apple, Samsung are pushing back

Aadhaar App On Every New Smartphone: The central government has reportedly asked smartphone makers to load the Aadhaar app as a default app on all the new phones which are going to hit the Indian market. But, smartphone giants including Apple, Samsung and Google have pushed back against this instruction. The pushback from smartphone companies has come weeks after a similar request for the Sanchar Saathi app witnessed opposition. If implemented, all the new smartphones sold in India will have the Aadhaar app – similar to pre-installed apps such as the clock or calculator.

According to a report by Reuters, the central government privately proposed that the smartphone companies pre-load the biometric identity programme app in January this year. The request to preload the app came from UIDAI, which asked the IT Ministry to pitch the proposal to smartphone companies.

Why Did Smartphone Makers Push Back Against Govt Proposal?

The report states that the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) opposed the government’s proposal. Smartphone giants such as Apple and Samsung have reportedly raised safety and privacy concerns. Similar issues were raised during the Sanchar Saathi proposal in 2025.

MAIT reportedly raised that pre-installing the app would require the companies to set up separate production lines for smartphones they intended to sell in India. This could also cause logistical issues. In an internal email, sent on January 13, MIAT stated that this proposal “would not drive greater public good.”

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Why Does Centre Want Aadhaar App On Smartphones?

The Aadhaar app was introduced in January this year. The app allows people to change and update their personal details and manage family profiles online. The app also allows users to lock biometric data in order to prevent misuse.

According to the government, pre-installation would enhance accessibility and people can use Aadhaar features without needing to download.

What is Aadhaar

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that is directly linked to the user’s biometric data. More than 1.34 billion Indian residents have enrolled for it. The Aadhar Card is used for identity verification mostly in banking, telecom, and airport access.

In past years, cases of Aadhar’s data leaks were reported, exposing millions of users’ personal information. Due to this, the central government is taking measures to secure the Aadhar details of the people.

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