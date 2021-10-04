New Delhi: Aadhaar Card address, name, and phone number update process is all set to get easier as Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was planning to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across country. As part of the plan 55 Aadhaaar Seva Kendras (ASK) have been opened for Aadhaar card holders. These are in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.Also Read - Aadhaar Authentication Made Mandatory For Claiming GST Refund. All You Need to Know

Aadhaar Card Address, Name, Phone Number Update

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day.

These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 70 Lakh residents including Divyang persons, the statement reads.

These ASKs are operational from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They remain closed only on public holidays.

While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is payable for Demographic Updates and Rs 100 per for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in the statement.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner.

As these centers are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity and also Divyang friendly. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Now You Can Update Name, Address, Phone Number In Local Languages Too. Here’s How to do it