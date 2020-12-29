Aadhaar Card Latest Update: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)has announced a major Aadhaar update, through which people can change their details from home. Also Read - Lost Your Aadhaar Card Number & Enrollment ID? Worry Not, We Have a Solution | Read Here

You can now update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language online, without visiting any Aadhaar Kendra, the UIDAI said in a tweet.

However, for other updates such as Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, one needs to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre.

Follow these steps to update your name, date of birth, gender, address:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Aadhar Card- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Update Demographic Data

Step 3: Select ‘Proceed to update base’

Step 4: To verify, one needs to submit his/her Aadhaar card number which will also be sent to their registered mobile number

Step 5: Select ‘Update Damographic Data’ option

Step 6: Many options like name, address, date of birth, mobile number, language, gender and email will appear

Step 7: Select the option you want to update, change.

Step 8: After filling all the details, ID will have to be uploaded as address proof. It can be uploaded in PDF, JPEG, or PNG in any format.

Step 9: You will be asked to pay an online payment of Rs 50, which can be done through debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 10: After this, an URN code will be sent to the mobile number with confirmation as soon as the payment is successful.

You will be able to track the process of updation later through this code.