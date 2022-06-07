Aadhaar Card BIG Update: Here comes good news for people seeking Aadhaar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has simplified the address proof process. To proactively help those seeking Aadhaar cards without address proof, the UIDAI has decided to offer ‘residence-centricity’ and ease of access. As of now, people have to face harrowing times as they have to provide residence proof to get the Aadhaar digital in the first place or even to update it. But now, in a bid to provide hassle-free service, UIDAI has taken a significant decision to do away with the option of furnishing address proof.Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar Card Before July 1 Or Pay Double Penalty | Check Step By Step Guide Here
So, What Has Changed Now?
Business Standard reported that UIDAI will give applicants the option of updating their address. But instead of asking them to provide address proof, UIDAI will check the residence by itself. Moreover, officials can also visit the applicant’s residence, if needed. Readers must note that the above-mentioned rule also applies to first-time applicants. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Govt Issues Clarification On UIDAI Advisory, Says It Is Equipped With Safety Features
Here’s A Step-by-step Guide to Update Aadhaar Address Online
- You need to visit UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/ and click on ‘Address Validation Letter’ in the ‘My Aadhaar’ menu.
- After this, you will get the request for Address Validation Letter page where you can enter your 12-digit enter the base Nanpr or 16 digits of Virtual ID Enter.
- Click after filling in Captcha ‘Send OTP’.
- Then ‘Login’ after entering it you will get OTP on registered mobile-Now you fill in the details of Address Verifier which should have the Aadhaar number
- After this, the address Verifier will get an SMS, which will contain a link, and therefore, it would need approval.
- Soon after this, a second SMS will be received with OTP, fill it and insert captcha and verify.
- Once it is verified, you will get the Service Request Number (SRN) through SMS.
- Login through ‘SRN’ and preview the address, edit it and submit it, cancel your ‘Update Request Number’ (URN).