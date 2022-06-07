Aadhaar Card BIG Update: Here comes good news for people seeking Aadhaar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has simplified the address proof process. To proactively help those seeking Aadhaar cards without address proof, the UIDAI has decided to offer ‘residence-centricity’ and ease of access. As of now, people have to face harrowing times as they have to provide residence proof to get the Aadhaar digital in the first place or even to update it. But now, in a bid to provide hassle-free service, UIDAI has taken a significant decision to do away with the option of furnishing address proof.Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar Card Before July 1 Or Pay Double Penalty | Check Step By Step Guide Here

So, What Has Changed Now?

Business Standard reported that UIDAI will give applicants the option of updating their address. But instead of asking them to provide address proof, UIDAI will check the residence by itself. Moreover, officials can also visit the applicant’s residence, if needed. Readers must note that the above-mentioned rule also applies to first-time applicants. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Govt Issues Clarification On UIDAI Advisory, Says It Is Equipped With Safety Features

Here’s A Step-by-step Guide to Update Aadhaar Address Online