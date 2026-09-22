Aadhaar Card: Download PAN Card with unique identity number – Check step-by-step guide, key requirements

Download PAN Card With Aadhaar Number: Can you download a PAN card using your Aadhaar number? The answer is yes; here are the steps and mandatory requirements.

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Aadhaar Card: Download PAN Card with unique identity number – Check step-by-step guide, key requirements

Download PAN Card With Aadhaar Number: Do you know that a Permanent Account Number (PAN) can be downloaded by using an Aadhaar number? In certain situations, users can access or download their e-PAN number using their unique identity number – all they have to do is visit the official Income Tax e-Filing portal. However, the procedure also depends on whether the user has a PAN or he/she is applying for a new one.

Free Instant e-PAN Facility: Who Can Apply And Key Conditions

Users must know that the Income Tax Department provides an Instant e-PAN facility under which first-time applicants can get a free e-PAN online using their Aadhaar number and linked mobile phone. The service is completely online and free of cost.

However, if an individual already has a PAN number but has lost the physical card, the service is not for them. The Instant e-PAN facility is not for applying for another PAN. Instead, a user can obtain/download existing PAN details through the appropriate PAN service.

Can You Download PAN Card Using Aadhaar Number?

Yes, if you do not have a PAN

Users who do not possess a PAN card, he/she is eligible to use the Instant e-PAN facility. An individual can just submit the Aadhaar details, follow the authentication process through an OTP, and complete the required e-KYC process.

Once the e-PAN is generated and allotted, you can view or download it electronically.

If you already have a PAN

Then the answer is NO, an individual cannot use the Instant e-PAN service to apply for another PAN if the existing card is lost. It is to be noted that having more than one PAN can create serious tax problems.

Here’s How to Download e-PAN Using Aadhaar Number Online