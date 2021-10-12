New Delhi: Aadhaar, which is a 12-digital Unique Identification Number, is provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents of the country. People can download Aadhaar number in several ways. One can obtain a physical Aadhaar card or download electronic version or the e-Aadhaar card.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: What is Blue-coloured Baal Aadhaar Card? How to Avail One; Know Here
To download an Aadhaar card from UIDAI official website, one needs Aadhaar number or enrolment ID and One Time Password (OTP) sent on the registered mobile number. However, Aadhaar cardholders who are yet to register their mobile numbers can also avail an Aadhaar card, according to good returns website. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Address, Name, Phone Number Update: Government Makes This Big Announcement
Aadhaar Card Download Online from UIDAI Website
Also Read - Aadhaar Authentication Made Mandatory For Claiming GST Refund. All You Need to Know
- You need to visit official website of UIDAI – https://uidai.gov.in/
- You need to go to “My Aadhaar” section where you need to select “Order Aadhaar PVC Card”.
- Subsequently, you will redirected to a separate page. You need to select “Order Aadhaar PVC Card” option.
- You need to enter 12 digit Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. You also need to select “My Mobile Number Is Not Registered”.
- Then you need to enter a separate mobile number. Please ensure that this mobile number is not linked with any Aadhaar number.
- Once you have entered, please click on “Send OTP”.
- Then after accepting the terms and the conditions, you need to click on ‘Submit’.
- After that you can download Aadhaar PVC card by paying Rs 50.
- Finally, UIDAI will release printed Aadhaar card through the Department of Posts.
- Apart from this, one can update his or her name in Aadhaar through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/
- One can do spelling correction, sequence change, short form to full form, and name after marriage.