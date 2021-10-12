New Delhi: Aadhaar, which is a 12-digital Unique Identification Number, is provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents of the country. People can download Aadhaar number in several ways. One can obtain a physical Aadhaar card or download electronic version or the e-Aadhaar card.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: What is Blue-coloured Baal Aadhaar Card? How to Avail One; Know Here

To download an Aadhaar card from UIDAI official website, one needs Aadhaar number or enrolment ID and One Time Password (OTP) sent on the registered mobile number. However, Aadhaar cardholders who are yet to register their mobile numbers can also avail an Aadhaar card, according to good returns website.

Aadhaar Card Download Online from UIDAI Website