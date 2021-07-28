New Delhi: One can have an Aadhaar card for his or her child. A few documents are required for enrolment of child for Aadhaar. Parents or guardians need to carry the original documents in order to get Aadhaar for their children.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 6 Latest Updates: Pravin Jadhav Knocked Out After Losing Rd-of-16 Match, Deepika Kumari in Action Shortly; Sindhu Storms Into Pre-quarters
- It must be noted that for children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured.
- Their Unique Identification numbers (UID) be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents.
- However, parents or guardians of these children will need to update the biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when the minors turn 5 and 15.
- Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.
- There are two documents that will require to enroll your child for Aadhaar.
- Child’s birth certificate or discharge slip from the hospital or the child’s school ID
- Aadhaar of one of the parents of the child.
- The parent needs to visit Aadhaar Kendra with child (age below 5 years) for biometric authentication.
