New Delhi: One can have an Aadhaar card for his or her child. A few documents are required for enrolment of child for Aadhaar. Parents or guardians need to carry the original documents in order to get Aadhaar for their children.

It must be noted that for children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured.

Their Unique Identification numbers (UID) be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents.

However, parents or guardians of these children will need to update the biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when the minors turn 5 and 15.

Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

There are two documents that will require to enroll your child for Aadhaar.

Child’s birth certificate or discharge slip from the hospital or the child’s school ID Aadhaar of one of the parents of the child.

The parent needs to visit Aadhaar Kendra with child (age below 5 years) for biometric authentication.

To enroll your child for #Aadhaar, you only need the child’s birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.

