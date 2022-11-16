Are NRIs Eligible to Enrol for Aadhaar? Check Step by Step Guide For Enrollment Here

Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India. To avoid penalties, the government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar to our bank accounts and other services.

Aadhaar Card Big Update

To avoid penalties, the government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar to our bank accounts and other services. The document not only serves as proof of address, but it is also required to receive benefits under state-sponsored programmes. Furthermore, the document is available to both Indians and Non-Resident Indians.

The Authority that issued Aadhaar cards (UIDAI) has a frequently asked questions section on its website that details the entire process. It also describes the process for enrolling children of NRIs in Aadhaar.

CHECK SOME FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON THE WEBSITE

Can an NRI apply for Aadhaar?

YES. An NRI (whether minor or adult) with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar Kendra.

I am an NRI and I have an Aadhaar. Can my spouse be enrolled based on my Aadhaar & passport?

If spouse is NRI – valid Indian passport of the applicant is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI).

If spouse is an Indian resident (not NRI) – any valid Proof of Relationship document (refer: https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf) including your Passport (having name of your spouse) can be used for enrolment under Head of Family (HoF). The process for NRIs to register for an Aadhaar card is similar to that of Indian citizens. An NRI can schedule an appointment both online and offline, through the UIDAI’s self-service portal and by visiting the enrolment centres approved by authority to apply for an Aadhaar card offline. CHECK STEP BY-STEP GUIDE ON HOW NRIs CAN APPLY FOR AADHAAR

NRI people need to visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in – to find the nearest enrolment centre.

– to find the nearest enrolment centre. Now, the person can visit any Aadhaar Kendra.

You must carry a valid Indian passport while visiting the Aadhaar Kendra for filling in the details in the enrolment form. It is mandatory for NRIs to give their email IDs.

As per UIDAI’s official website, the declaration for NRI enrolment is slightly different. It must be carefully read before signing.

Those visiting the centre must ask the operator to enroll them as NRIs and give passport as proof of identity.

The passport can also be used as proof of address and date of birth. If other documents are available, they can also be used for this purpose. A list of these documents is available on the UIDAI website.

The official at the enrolment centre will then take biometric details (through fingerprint and iris scans). These details must be checked, and verified before the operator submits the form.

The acknowledgment slip/enrolment slip given by the official will have a 14-digit enrolment ID along with the date and timestamp. This can be used to check the application’s status.