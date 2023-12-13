Home

Aadhaar Card Free Update Deadline Extended: Now You Can Change Address, Photo, Other Details Till March 14, 2024

Aadhaar Card Update: For the past many months, the UIDAI has been urging people to update their Aadhaar details if they have not done so in the last 10 years.

The facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal, the UIDAI said.

Aadhaar Card Update: Here comes a big update for Aadhaar Card users who were waiting to update details for free. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday once again extended the deadline to update Aadhaar details through the myAadhaar portal.

Issuing a notice in this regard, the UIDAI said, “Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal.”

The users must note that the service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and it attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

For the past many months, the UIDAI has been urging people to update their Aadhaar details if they have not done so in the last 10 years. The UIDAI has been encouraging users to update their details to curb Aadhaar-related fraud.

“Please update your Aadhaar for continued accuracy of demographic information,” said the UIDAI on their website. Data sets that can be updated online include name, address, date of birth, gender, phone number and email ID. Photo, Iris or other biometric information can also be updated but only at physical Aadhaar centres.

How to Change Photos, Address on myAadhaar Portal

First open the official site https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Then log in using Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID and then select and click on ‘Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update’ button.

Then you need to click on the ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ button.

Here, you will select ‘Address’ or name or gender from the list of options and then click ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’.

Here, you need to upload a scanned copy of the updated proof like address proof in case the address is being updated.

There is no payment involved but after March 14, 2024 payment of Rs 25 would be collected for this update online.

Then, a new webpage would open and it would have a ‘Service Request Number (SRN). Save it for future reference.

