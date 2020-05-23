New Delhi: Have you lost your Aadhaar Unique Identification Number (UID) or Enrollment ID during the ongoing lockdown period? Do not worry, you can retrieve it, if you remember your 12-digit Aadhaar Number and the registered mobile number or email Id. But before that you need to file an FIR at your nearest police station. Also Read - On Resumption of Flights, GoAir Seeks Clarity From States; To Begin Bookings Post May 25

Now follow these these steps to get your Aadhaar card back: Also Read - Won't Allow Air Travel Till May 31, Centre Did Not Consult us: Maharashtra Government

CASE A: When you know your Aadhaar number, registered mobile number Also Read - Shardul Thakur Becomes First India Cricketer To Resume Outdoor Training Post Coronavirus Lockdown

Your 95 percent work is done if you know your Aadhaar number and still have the registered mobile number.

Login to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/ or go to mAadhaar App in your phone

Download your e-Aadhaar Card and take a print out.

If you want the Aadhaar letter via post, you can pay Rs 50 on the same website and request the same.

The Aadhaar letter will be delivered to you within 5-6 business days.

CASE B: When you don’t remember either the Aadhaar Number or the Registered Mobile Number/ Email ID

Follow these steps to retrieve lost or forgotten EID/UID

Call Aadhaar helpline: 1947

Give your details asked by the customer care executive such as Name, Date or Year of Birth, Pin code etc.

Pen down the Enrolment ID

You can use this Enrolment ID to request reprint of your Aadhaar