New Delhi: If you haven’t got an Aadhaar identification yet but want to avail government subsidies and benefits then this news is for you. In a circular issued to the Centre and State last week, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) mentioned the existing provision in section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, according to which any individual who does not have Aadhaar, he/she shall make an application for enrolment and the individual shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service.Also Read - Aadhaar Card News: Different Forms Of Aadhaar Cards And Their Features, Explained | Watch Video
“Thus in the above backdrop and considering the proviso to Section 7 of the Act…in case no Aadhaar number has been assigned to an individual, he/she shall make an application for enrolment and till such time Aadhaar number is assigned to such individual, he/she may avail the benefits, subsidies and services through alternate and viable means of identification along with Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip,” CNN-News 18 reported quoting the circular.
Till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, subsidies, benefits or services under the schemes notified under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 shall be given to such individuals subject to the production of the following documents:
- Bank Passbook of applicant in his or her name or jointly held with his or her parent or guardian, and which contains the photograph of the applicant
- If he has enrolled, his Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip
- A copy of his request made for Aadhaar enrolment
Identity Proofs
- Voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India
- Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card issued by the Income Tax Department
Passport
- Driving licence issued by the Licensing Authority under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988)
- Certificate of identity having photo of such member issued by a Gazetted Officer or a Tehsildar on an official letter head
- Any other document specified by the State Government