New Delhi: If you haven't got an Aadhaar identification yet but want to avail government subsidies and benefits then this news is for you. In a circular issued to the Centre and State last week, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) mentioned the existing provision in section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, according to which any individual who does not have Aadhaar, he/she shall make an application for enrolment and the individual shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service.

“Thus in the above backdrop and considering the proviso to Section 7 of the Act…in case no Aadhaar number has been assigned to an individual, he/she shall make an application for enrolment and till such time Aadhaar number is assigned to such individual, he/she may avail the benefits, subsidies and services through alternate and viable means of identification along with Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip,” CNN-News 18 reported quoting the circular.

Till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, subsidies, benefits or services under the schemes notified under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 shall be given to such individuals subject to the production of the following documents:

Bank Passbook of applicant in his or her name or jointly held with his or her parent or guardian, and which contains the photograph of the applicant

If he has enrolled, his Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip

A copy of his request made for Aadhaar enrolment

Identity Proofs