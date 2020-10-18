Aadhaar Card Latest News: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced latest form of Aadhaar—Aadhaar PVC Card. For convenience of residents, the UIDAI, from time to time has introduced various forms of Aadhaar—-eAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, , mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC Card. Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Hand Over Aadhaar-like Property Cards to Over 132,000 Land Owners Via Drones
UIDAI said that the residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience. All forms of Aadhaar are equally valid as a proof of identity without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the others.
How Aadhaar PVC card is different from other forms?
Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.
It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and paying a nominal charge of Rs. 50/-. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.
In a tweet UIDAI said, “Don’t have your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar? Don’t worry, you can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication of your Aadhaar PVC order. Click on the link https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint to order now.”
Security features of Aadhaar PVC Card
- Secure QR Code
- Hologram
- Micro text
- Ghost image
- Issue Date & Print Date
- Guilloche Pattern
- Embossed Aadhaar Logo
How to raise request for Aadhar PVC Card without non-registered or alternate mobile number
- Please Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in
- Click on “Order Aadhaar Card” Service.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.
- Enter the security code
- Click on check box “If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box”.
- Please enter Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number.
- Click on “Send OTP”
- Click on the check box against “Terms and Conditions”. (Note: Click on hyper link to see details).
- Click on “Submit” Button to complete OTP verification.
- No preview of the Aadhaar details will be available.
- Click on “Make payment”. You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI.
- After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.
- Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status.
- SMS containing AWB number will also be sent once dispatched from DoP. Resident can further track delivery status by visiting DoP website.