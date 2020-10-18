Aadhaar Card Latest News: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced latest form of Aadhaar—Aadhaar PVC Card. For convenience of residents, the UIDAI, from time to time has introduced various forms of Aadhaar—-eAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, , mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC Card. Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Hand Over Aadhaar-like Property Cards to Over 132,000 Land Owners Via Drones

UIDAI said that the residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience. All forms of Aadhaar are equally valid as a proof of identity without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the others. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Sets Fixed Charges of Rs 100 to Update Biometric Details, No Documents Required

How Aadhaar PVC card is different from other forms? Also Read - 180 Million PAN Cards May Become Inoperative by March 31 | All You Need to Know

Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and paying a nominal charge of Rs. 50/-. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

In a tweet UIDAI said, “Don’t have your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar? Don’t worry, you can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication of your Aadhaar PVC order. Click on the link https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint to order now.”

Security features of Aadhaar PVC Card