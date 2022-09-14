Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital era, Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents for everyone. And it is so much so that the Central government has made it mandatory for everyone to link their Aadhaar number with a 10-digit mobile phone number. As per the updates from UIDAI, the process for doing so is quite simple. If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar with your mobile phone number yet, we have got it covered entirely for you. Moreover, if you have taken a new number, we have also explained the process to update the phone number with Aadhaar card.Also Read - Delhiites Can Now Use Aadhaar To Avail 8 Online Services by Kejriwal Government
The users must note that the 12-digit unique identification number is now required for all official purposes. From availing government schemes, opening a bank account to applying for driver’s license, Aadhaar number is absolutely necessary to ascertain identity. Also Read - Aadhaar Security Tips: Protect Your Aadhaar Card By Locking Biometrics Using These Steps
Notably, the Aadhaar card contains your name, date of birth, contact number, address and a 12-digit identity number. From time to time, the UIDAI asks the users to review their Aadhaar data and apply for changes if any update is required with respect to their data. Also Read - Aadhaar Latest Update: UIDAI Makes Aadhaar Must To Receive Govt Subsidies And Benefits. Check Details
Here’s how to change/update mobile phone number on Aadhaar Card.
- Log on to the official Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.
- Under the My Aadhaar drop down option, select ‘Update Your Aadhaar at Update/Enrolment Center’.
- You can either search your nearest Aadhar center through entering your state and district, or by entering your PIN code.
- Go to the nearest Aadhaar centre. Complete the update form.
- You need to pay ₹50 as a fee with your updation form.
- An acknowledgement receipt with a URN number will be provided to you. You can use the number to monitor the status of your application.
- Your mobile phone number will be updated on your database within 90 days.