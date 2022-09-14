Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital era, Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents for everyone. And it is so much so that the Central government has made it mandatory for everyone to link their Aadhaar number with a 10-digit mobile phone number. As per the updates from UIDAI, the process for doing so is quite simple. If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar with your mobile phone number yet, we have got it covered entirely for you. Moreover, if you have taken a new number, we have also explained the process to update the phone number with Aadhaar card.Also Read - Delhiites Can Now Use Aadhaar To Avail 8 Online Services by Kejriwal Government

The users must note that the 12-digit unique identification number is now required for all official purposes. From availing government schemes, opening a bank account to applying for driver's license, Aadhaar number is absolutely necessary to ascertain identity.

Notably, the Aadhaar card contains your name, date of birth, contact number, address and a 12-digit identity number. From time to time, the UIDAI asks the users to review their Aadhaar data and apply for changes if any update is required with respect to their data.

Here’s how to change/update mobile phone number on Aadhaar Card.