Aadhaar Card Update: In today's digital age, the Aadhaar card has become an essential identification document for everyone. Aadhaar cards are now required for everything starting from banking services to availing governmental schemes. An Aadhaar card, a mandatory document, is linked to a mobile number, bank account, or PAN card. However, you may be surprised to learn that you can check your account balance in the bank using this 12-digit Aadhaar card number without visiting any ATM or bank branch.

As per UIDAI, people need to link their Aadhaar cards to the bank and mobile numbers. This service can be used without an Internet connection, making it easier for senior citizens, people who don't use smartphones, and those with disabilities to check and verify their bank details without the need to visit a bank branch. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check your account balance using your Aadhaar number. Follow the steps given below.

How To Check Bank Account Balance With Aadhaar Card?