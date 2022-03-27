Aadhaar Card Update: Starting from ITR filing to availing government facilities, Aadhaar Card has becomes one of the crucial documents today. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar Card acts as an official proof of identity and residence in some cases. And that’s a major reason why many users are required to keep the details on Aadhaar card updated. Another facility the UIDAI has provided is that the users can change details such as name, address, phone number, and e-mail address from time to time by either visiting the official website of UIDAI or paying a visit to a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Last Date To Complete PM Kisan KYC Today. Know How To Do It Here

For example, if you have married recently and plan to update your name on Aadhaar, it can be done easily in both online and offline mode. The female users, who are getting married or are already married can go for a name change on Aadhaar cards to ensure that they doesn't face any trouble.

Here's how to users can change name on Aadhaar card online:

Visit UIDAI’s official self-service update portal using your Aadhaar number.

Enter your name and surname.

Upload scanned self-attested supporting documents on the official portal.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to apply for name change.

UIDAI doesn’t charge a fee for changing name after marriage via Self Service Portal.

Here’s how to change name on Aadhaar card offline:

Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

You will need to take the original copies of your supporting documents to the centre.

You will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the name change process offline.

Documents needed to change name in Aadhaar card after marriage:

Generally, to change the name on Aadhaar Card after marriage, the users will have to submit a supporting document such as Marriage Certificate issued by an official government agency. The certificate must contain the address of both husband and wife.