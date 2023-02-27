Home

Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Launches New Mechanism For Fingerprint Authentication | Details Here

Aadhaar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday said it has introduced a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and faster detection of spoofing attempts. According to UIDAI, the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism will use a “combination of both finger minutia and finger image” to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured.

The UIDAI also said the new security mechanism is for the robust fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication, and added “this is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure”.

“The new two-factor/layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts,” the UIDAI said in a statement.

The mechanism from the UIDAI is expected to be of immense use in segments such as banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. Moreover, it will strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements, thus benefiting the ‘bottom of the pyramid’.

“The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies,” the UIDAI added.

The UIDAI said its head office and its regional offices are in touch with all entities for facilitating any user agency (that may not have migrated yet) to switch over to the new secured authentication mode, at the earliest.

The adoption of Aadhaar-based authentication transactions has been on an upward trend as it has proved to be a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits and services.

“By the end of December 2022, a cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million. A majority of them are fingerprint-based authentications, indicative of its usage and utility in daily lives,” the UIDAI added.

(With inputs from agencies)

