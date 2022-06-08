Aadhaar Card Latest Update: Attention Aadhaar Card users! Soon you will receive Aadhaar card services at your doorstep as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans to roll out door-to-door Aadhaar sewa. Apart from delivering your speed-post, the postmen will soon deliver Aadhaar services at your doorstep.Also Read - Aadhaar Card BIG Update: UIDAI Simplifies Address Updation Process. Step-by-Step Guide Here

The UIDAI said it now training 48,000 postmen of India Post Payment Bank to go door to door in the remotest parts of the country and link Aadhaar number with mobile numbers, update details, and conduct enrolment of children at the doorstep.

Giving details to Economic Times, a senior UIDAI official said in the second part of the plan, all 150,000 postal officers will be covered.

The official further added that the training is being provided as a part of UIDAI’s expansion plans aimed at reaching out to more people and enrolling as many citizens as possible.

Talking about the smooth rollout plan, UIDAI said it will provide postmen with the necessary digital gear such as a desktop or laptop-based Aadhar kit to update the necessary details of Aadhar card holders.

“So far, we have run pilots on IPPB postmen using tablet and mobile-based kit for child enrolment,” the official said, adding that the UIDAI will now expand that to enable them to also update Aadhaar details in remote areas using laptop or a desktop.

Along with IPPB postmen, the UIDAI also makes plan to onboard nearly 13,000 banking correspondents currently working with the Common Service Centre of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

In an effort to make sure that the Aadhaar details are collected and updated by IPPB postmen and CSC banking correspondents are updated as quickly as possible, UIDAI also plans to open an Aadhaar Sewa Kendra in each of the 755 districts of the country.