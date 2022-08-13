Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar Card is the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen in the country. An Aadhaar card is required to carry out a number of operations including opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme or availing of national schemes. The Aadhaar number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).Also Read - US Fitness Company Peloton Lays Off 780 Employees, Shuts Stores | Here's Why

Aadhaar Card acts as an official proof of identity and so we must update it timely with correct information. But did you know that cardholders can update details such as their marital status, mobile number, address, and Aadhaar card photograph? All you need to do is visit the official website of UIDAI or visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Below, we have provided the easiest and the simplest steps for people who wish to change their surname on the Aadhaar card after their marriage.

How to Change Your Surname After Marriage on Aadhaar card Online?

Below are the easy steps for you to change your surname on the Aadhaar card after marriage. Follow the steps given below.

Visit UIDAI’s official self-service update portal using your Aadhaar number. Enter your name and surname. Upload scanned self-attested supporting documents on the official portal. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Now, enter the received OTP number to apply for a name change.

Note: UIDAI doesn’t charge a fee for changing name after marriage via Self Service Portal.

How to Change Your Surname After Marriage on Aadhaar card Offline?

Go to the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre. Carry all the original copies of your supporting documents to the centre. They will be scanned at the centre and the original copies will be handed back to you. You will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 50 for the name change process offline.

Documents Required to change the surname on the Aadhaar card after marriage?

To change the name on Aadhaar Card after marriage, the users will have to submit a supporting document such as the Marriage Certificate issued by an official government agency. The certificate must contain the addresses of both husband and wife.