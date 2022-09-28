New Delhi: DigiLocker, an Indian online digitalization service, was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) a couple of years ago. DigiLocker provides access to authentic documents /certificates in digital formats, such as a driver’s licence, vehicle registration, and academic mark sheet. While Aadhaar holders have access to a dedicated DigiLocker website and app, its services are also available on the instant messaging application WhatsApp. Using the MyGov Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot, interested people can easily download their documents from DigiLocker, such as an Aadhaar card or a PAN card.Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here
Using the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, one can easily download and access any of his or her official documents in a few simple steps. Aadhaar Card, PAN, driving licence, mark sheets, and other documents are among those included.
In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download/access your document from MyGov Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot.
How to Download Aadhaar, Pan Card Through WhatsApp?
- The first and foremost step is to Save +91-9013151515 as the MyGov HelpDesk contact number on your smartphone.
- Now open the Whatsapp application on your mobile phone and refresh it.
- Now, Search and open the MyGov HelpDesk chatbot.
- Type ‘Namaste’/’Hi’ and press the send option.
- The MyGov HelpDesk chatbot will ask you to choose between the “CO-WIN Services” or the “Digilocker Services” option.
- Click on the Digilocker Services. The MyGov HelpDesk chatbot will ask you whether you have a Digilocker account. If yes, click on the ‘Yes Option.” If no, then click on the NO option.
- If you do not have a Digi locker account then you must create one.
- The chatbot will now ask for your 12-digit Aadhaar number to link and authenticate your DigiLocker account. Provide a 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on the send option.
- You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the chatbot.
- The chatbot lists will show you a list of the documents linked with your DigiLocker account.
- To download, type and send the number the document is listed at.
- Your document will be displayed in the chat box in PDF format.