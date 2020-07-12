Aadhaar Card Update Latest News: Linking Aadhaar with number of documents has become mandatory these days. Apart from establishing your identity and avail various government related schemes, Aadhaar card is also needed to file income tax (ITR) returns and getting a PAN. Thus, in order to access Aadhaar online services, one needs to register his/her mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Also Read - Aadhaar Card Download: Have You Lost Your Aadhaar Card in COVID-19 Lockdown? Follow These Simple Steps to Retrieve it

Hence, to register mobile number with Aadhaar you need to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre as the same can not be done online

Follow these steps to register your mobile number in Aadhaar:

Step 1: Log in to UIDAI website– www.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the nearest enrolment centre .

Step 3: Fill the Aadhaar Correction Form , submit your details

Step 4: Give your current mobile number that needs to be updated in Aadhaar

Step 5: Submit the form and provide your biometrics for authentication

5) You will receive acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number (URN)

6) One can use URN to track the status of Aadhaar updation.

What documents are required to update mobile number?

No documents are required to update, register the mobile number in Aadhaar.

Why is it required?

Linking Aadhaar with mobile number has become mandatory by the Government as per the order passed by the Supreme Court. Its main purpose is to mitigate and filter out the connections issued on fake documents.