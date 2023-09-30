Home

Business

How To Change Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card? Check Online And Offline Process

How To Change Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card? Check Online And Offline Process

Aadhaar Card is a mandatory document used for identity authentication and also to avail a number of services. Read further to know the online and offline process to change or update your mobile number in your aadhaar card..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Today, it is mandatory for every citizen of the country to have an Aadhaar Card as it is directly linked with the citizen’s identity and acts as a proof of the person’s nationality. The data for the same is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which was established by the Government of India. The world’s largest biometric ID system, Aadhaar has many details of the citizens including a unique 12-digit identification number, their name, address, phone number and biometrics. With the Aadhaar Card, the citizen’s phone number is also linked but in case you lose your mobile phone or change your number, it is important for you to update the number with UIDAI. There are two ways in which you can change or update your mobile number in Aadhaar Card- an online and an offline process. Know both kinds of processes below..

Trending Now

Aadhaar Card: How To Change Mobile Number Offline

Follow the steps given below if you wish to change update your mobile number in your Aadhaar Card, offline..

You may like to read

First step is to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre nearby Take an Aadhaar Update or Correction Form and fill all details including your changed mobile number After rechecking all the details, submit your form to the Aadhaar executive Now, authenticate your details by providing your biometrics including your retina scan and fingerprints. You will now have to pay Rs 50 for the service Once the form is submitted and the payment is made, you will be given an acknowledgement slip which will have your Update Request Number (URN). The URN can be used to check your update status and within the next 30 days, your mobile number will be updated

(NOTE: For mobile number change, you just have to carry your Aadhaar Card, no other documents are required got the same)

Aadhaar Card: How To Change Mobile Number Online

There is a process that can be followed to update the phone number in Aadhaar Card, online-

The first step is to visit the Indian Postal Services Website link and then fill in your details like name, address, mobile number, etc. From the drop-down menu, select ‘PPB-Aadhaar Service’ from the option of ‘Service’ Now, choose UIDAI-Mobile/Email to Aadhaar linking/updateand then after filling the required details, click on ‘Request OTP’ Enter the OTP that you will get on your registered mobile number Click on ‘Confirm Service Request’ and then keep note of the reference number that you can use to track your application status A designated officer will carry out the complete verification process and will visit you for the same A fees will be charged for the same and once the process is complete, the required changes will be made.

(NOTE: The online service to change the mobile number in Aadhaar Card has been temporarily discontinued by UIDAI; you have to follow the offline process.)

Aadhaar Card Mobile Number Linking: How To Check Status

There are two ways in which you can check the status of the linking of the mobile number with your Aadhaar Card. The first method is to visit the official UIDAI website and clicking on ‘Verify and Aadhaar Number’ under Aadhaar Services; then entering your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on ‘Proceed and Verify Aadhaar’ to know if your mobile number is correctly linked or not.

The second process to check the linking of the mobile number to the Aadhaar Card is again via visiting the official UIDAI website. The second step is to click on the ‘Verify Email/Mobile Number’ under the Aadhaar Services Section and then entering your mobile number and captcha code after selecting ‘Verify Mobile Number’. Now, click on ‘Send OTP’ to know if your mobile number is verified with UIDAI records or not.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES