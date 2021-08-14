PF-Aadhaar Card Linking Update: The EPFO Subscribers must note that their Aadhaar Card must be linked to their Provident Fund before August 31 to avail the benefits. In this regard the Central government recently has made announcements. Hence, the EPFO Subscribers must link their Universal Account Number (UAN) to Aadhaar card. However, if they fail to do so, then their access to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) will be restricted, along with its facilities.Also Read - Provident Fund: You Can Earn up to Rs 1.5 Crore From Your Monthly EPF Contributions | Here’s How

It must be noted that the employers will only be able to file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challans and deposit the money to the EPF account if the UAN and Aadhaar are linked. If the employer does not have their UAN linked to Aadhaar card by August 31, they will be unable to make the monthly contributions to the EPF account. Moreover, the employees will also not be able to withdraw the funds from their PF accounts if they do not adhere to the deadline.

As per a recent notification, the Centre has announced that the Aadhaar-UAN link must be done as per Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, which came into effect on May 3, 2021. Here's how one can link the UAN to the Aadhaar card.

How to link Aadhaar with UAN Using EPFO’s Member Sewa Portal?

Visit the official website for the Member Sewa Portal and log in. Once you are logged in, go to the ‘Manage’ menu and select the option ‘KYC’. Select ‘Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu and add your KYC document. You will need to use either your Aadhaar card number or your Virtual ID (VID) to proceed further. Once you have input the number as needed, you have to give consent to an Aadhaar-based authentication. Once you do this click on the ‘Save’ option. It will then be marked out as ‘pending KYC’. After that, it goes to your employer to give their consent for the UAN to be linked to Aadhaar.

How to Link Aadhaar with UAN via OTP Verification?