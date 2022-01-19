Ranchi: The beneficiaries in Jharkhand will now have to enter their Aadhaar card details in an app to get the subsidy of Rs 25 per litre concession on petrol and diesel. This was announced by Jharkhand minister Hafizul Hassan on Wednesday. He also stated that the subsidy will also be given to non-license holders till April 1, 2022.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 385 Trains Today Due To Operational Reasons, Foggy Weather

"Aadhar cards will be required (to give a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre petrol for a maximum of 10 litres in a month for two-wheelers, via an app launched by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren). It will also be given to non-license holders till 1 April," Hassan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Jharkhand COVID Curbs Extended Till January 31. Check Full List of Restrictions Here

Aadhar cards will be required (to give a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre petrol for a maximum of 10 litres in a month for 2-wheelers, via an app launched by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren). It will also be given to non-license holders till April 1: Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan pic.twitter.com/Fxnz96QW5s — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

It must be noted that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in December announced the subsidy on petrol and diesel for two-wheelers owned by the poor in the state from Republic Day this year.

As per the updates from the state government, the subsidy will be given for 10 litres of petrol every month.

The move from the state government has been taken to provide relief to the poor and middle-class families who are affected by the increased fuel prices.

“To help the poor and middle-class families of the state who are impacted by the increased fuel prices, the state government has decided to a give relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26, 2022,” Soren had said.

“Jharkhand government is working fast to bring its action plans on the ground. Prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing. This has adversely impacted the poor and middle-class families,” he added.

He had made the announcement on the completion of two years of the JMM-led coalition government in the state.

It should also be noted that the Central government had last year on 3 November slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels. It had become effective from 4 November.