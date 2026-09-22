Aadhaar card for NRIs: Check eligibility, required documents and how to apply

To enrol, applicants can book an appointment online through the official UIDAI portal or visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre directly. Eligible NRIs holding a valid Indian passport are exempt from the 182-day residency requirement for Aadhaar enrolment.

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Aadhaar card for NRIs

New Delhi: For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), applying for an Aadhaar card during a short visit to India can be confusing. Many wonder whether they need to stay in India for 182 days before applying or whether they can complete the process online from abroad. The process is simpler than it may seem. Here’s a complete guide covering NRI Aadhaar eligibility, required documents, enrollment forms, and the application process.

It is important to note that the NRIs who hold a valid Indian passport can enrol for Aadhaar when they visit India. They do not need to complete a 182-day stay before applying. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) exempts eligible NRIs with valid Indian passports from that residency condition.

Eligibility for NRI Aadhaar

Indian Passport: One must hold a valid Indian passport. This will serve as a proof of identity, address, and date of birth.

No Waiting Period: The previous 182-day residency requirement was removed for NRIs holding an Indian passport.

Physical Presence: Must be physically present in India during application for biometric data capture.

Required Documents

Valid Indian Passport: Mandatory for proof of identity and date of birth.

Proof of Address: The passport acts as an address proof as it contains the current address. The person can also provide an alternative UIDAI-approved document list.

Email and Mobile: An active email ID is mandatory; an Indian mobile number is recommended for receiving OTP alerts.

Application Process

To book an appointment, the person needs to schedule an enrollment slot online via the UIDAI Official Portal or visit a local enrollment center directly.

He then needs to complete the updated NRI enrollment form and sign the specific NRI declaration.

Hand over your original passport and other supporting verification files to the executive.

Complete fingerprint scans, iris scans, and photograph capture.

Collect your 14-digit enrollment ID slip to track the status online via the UIDAI Resident Portal.

Is an email address mandatory for NRI Aadhaar?

It is important to note that UIDAI requires NRIs to provide an email address during enrolment. A mobile number is optional. An NRI may provide an international mobile number, but UIDAI currently notes that SMS services are not delivered to non-Indian mobile numbers. If you have an active Indian mobile number, providing it may make certain Aadhaar-related services easier to use later.