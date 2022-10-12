Aadhaar Card Update: There is some very important news for Aadhaar Card users. The Aadhar card is one of the most important documents in India, without which no government and non-government work can be done. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of Aadhaar cards, keeps on offering many facilities from time to time.Also Read - How To Download Aadhaar Card, PAN Card And Other Documents On WhatsApp? Step By Step Guide - Watch Video

IMPORTANT NEWS FOR AADHAAR CARD HOLDERS

There is important news for those people whose Aadhaar card is 10 years old. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given a new update. UIDAI has advised such people to update all the details of their Aadhaar card now. Under this, Aadhaar card holders have been advised to update the documents related to their identity proof and address proof. You can update Aadhaar both online and offline. Actually, UIDAI has said that people whose Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and not updated yet, need to update Aadhaar.

KNOW WHAT UIDAI SAID ABOUT AADHAAR CARD?

UIDAI has said that people who received their unique identification number more than 10 years ago and haven't updated their documents since receiving them are being "requested" to do so. UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

“Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation,” it said.

The updation of identification documents and proof of residence is being done on the payment of the requisite fee. “This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre,” it added.

KNOW HOW TO UPDATE AADHAAR CARD?