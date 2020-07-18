Aadhaar Card Reprint: If you have placed an Aadhaar Reprint request but did not get the SRN, then there is no need to worry now. You just need to message some details to UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and you will get your SRN for Aadhaar reprint soon. SRN is 28 digits Service Request Number which is generated after raising request for Order Aadhaar Reprint on our website. It will be generated every time whenever the request will be raised regardless whether payment is successful or not. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How to Register, Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar, Can it be Done Online? Why is it Required?

Mobile Number used to place order

From where did you place the order – UIDAI website or mAadhaar App?

Placed #OrderAadhaarReprint request but did not get the SRN? Don't panic. Message us the following details and we can help:

– Transaction ID

– Mobile Number used to place order

– From where did you place the order – UIDAI website or mAadhaar App?

Other FAQs related to Aadhaar reprint

What are the charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”?

Charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint” is Rs.50/- (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

How residents can raise the request for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”?

“Order Aadhaar Reprint” request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID).

Registered Mobile Number, where OTP/TOTP will be received on Registered Mobile number

Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, where OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number

How to Raise Request using Registered Mobile Number?

Visit http://www.uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in

Click on “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digit Virtual Identification Number (VID)

Enter the security code

If you have TOTP, choose option “I have TOTP”” by clicking in check box else Click on “Request OTP” button.

Enter OTP/TOTP received on registered mobile number.

Click on the check box against “Terms and Conditions”. (Note: Click on hyper link to see details).

Click on “Submit” Button to complete OTP/TOTP verification.

On next screen, preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification by resident before placing the order for reprint.

Click on “Make payment”. You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI.

After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Letter on Check Aadhaar Reprint Request Status

Resident can further track delivery status by visiting DoP website.

How many days will it take to receive “Order Aadhaar Reprint” after creating successful request?

After receiving order for Order Aadhaar Reprint from the resident UIDAI will handover printed Aadhaar Letter to DoP within 5 working days (excluding the date of request). Aadhaar Letter will be delivered using SPEED POST Service of Department of Post (DoP) in line with DoP delivery norms and Delivery Status may be tracked using DoP Status Track Services