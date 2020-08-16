Aadhaar Card Latest News: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has unveiled a latest update following which you can update your address online without any document. You can now update the current address in your Aadhaar card with the help of an address verifier. Also Read - Placed Aadhaar Reprint Request, But Did Not Get The SRN? Don't Panic, Here's Your Solution

Follow these steps to update the Aadhaar card address without documents: Also Read - Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How to Register, Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar, Can it be Done Online? Why is it Required?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UIDAI — uidai.gov.in. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Download: Have You Lost Your Aadhaar Card in COVID-19 Lockdown? Follow These Simple Steps to Retrieve it

Step 2: Click on the ‘Address Validation Letter’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ menu

Step 3: A pop up page will open which reads– ‘Request for Address Validation Letter’.

Step 4: Enter the valid 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID

Step 5: Submit the ‘Captcha Code’ for verification

Step 6: Click on ‘Send OTP’ button

Step 7: Enter the 6-digit OTP received on the registered number or 8-digit TOTP

Step 8: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 9: Share the ‘Verifier Details’ i.e, enter the ‘Address Verifier’s Aadhaar number’

Step 10: An SMS will be sent to the verifier with a link on his/her registered mobile number to give consent for the update

Step 11: You will receive another SMS for the verification of OTP, once you will click on the link (received on registered mobile number).

Step 12: Enter the OTP and captcha code sent on the registered mobile number

Step 13: Now you will get a Service Request Number (SRN) through an SMS

Step 14: Log in with ‘SRN’, preview address, edit local language (if required). Tick mark the declaration and then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 15: Edit the address and click on the ‘Save’ button

Step 16: Tick against the declaration and ‘Submit’ request

Step 17: You will receive the ‘Address Validation Letter‘ with the ‘Secret Code’ sent to the verifier’s address via post

Step 18: Revisit the ‘SSUP’ (UIDAI) website and click on the ‘Proceed to Update Address’ link

Step 19: Re-login with Aadhaar and select ‘Update Address via Secret Code’ option

Step 20: Enter the ‘Secret Code’. Preview the new address and click on the ‘Submit’ button