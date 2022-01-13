Aadhaar Card Update: The users who want to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as the previous guidelines have been discontinued. The UIDAI was allowing a change in address in Aadhaar cards without any proof of residence but according to reports, the system has been discontinued.Also Read - Baal Aadhar Card Update: UIDAI Brings Major Changes in Application Process. Here’s How to Apply
In a Twitter post, the UIDAI said people have to provide proof of address or proof of residence now to change their address in Aadhaar Card. The UIDAI also said that any of the 45 mentioned documents can be used to change the address in Aadhaar cards.
If you are planning to move to a new location and want to update your address in your Aadhaar card, then you can update it online. All you have to do is go to the UIDAI website and follow the steps outlined below.
Here’s how to do it:
- Log in to your account using your credentials at ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/
- Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’
- Enter your 12 digit UID number
- Enter the captcha code
- Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option
- Wait for the OTP to reach the registered mobile number
- Enter the OTP received
- Click on ‘Log In’
- Enter the details of your Aadhaar card
The Aadhaar card holders must note that no document is required for mobile number, email Id, gender, photograph, or other biometric updates. However, 45 documents are needed to update address in Aadhaar card. List of documents here:
- Passport
- Bank Statement/ Passbook
- Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook
- Ration Card
- Voter ID
- Driving License
- Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU
- Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Water Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)
- Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)
- Insurance Policy
- Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead
- Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead
- Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution on letterhead
- NREGS Job Card
- Arms License
- Pensioner Card
- Freedom Fighter Card
- Kissan Passbook
- CGHS/ ECHS Card
- Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer
- Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Income Tax Assessment Order
- Vehicle Registration Certificate
- Registered Sale/ Lease/ Rent Agreement
- Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts
- Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt
- Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations
- Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)
- Passport of Spouse
- Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)
- Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/ State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)
- Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing address
- Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan
- Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Certificate of Address having photo issued by Municipal Councillor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions
- SSLC book having photograph
- School Identity card
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address
- Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Head of School
- Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
- Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)