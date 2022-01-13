Aadhaar Card Update: The users who want to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as the previous guidelines have been discontinued. The UIDAI was allowing a change in address in Aadhaar cards without any proof of residence but according to reports, the system has been discontinued.Also Read - Baal Aadhar Card Update: UIDAI Brings Major Changes in Application Process. Here’s How to Apply

In a Twitter post, the UIDAI said people have to provide proof of address or proof of residence now to change their address in Aadhaar Card. The UIDAI also said that any of the 45 documents can be used as address proof in Aadhaar cards.

If you are planning to move to a new location and want to update your address in your Aadhaar card, then you can update it online. All you have to do is go to the UIDAI website and follow the steps outlined below.

Here’s how to do it:

Log in to your account using your credentials at ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’

Enter your 12 digit UID number

Enter the captcha code

Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option

Wait for the OTP to reach the registered mobile number

Enter the OTP received

Click on ‘Log In’

Enter the details of your Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar card holders must note that no document is required for mobile number, email Id, gender, photograph, or other biometric updates. However, 45 documents that can be used as address proof. Full list here: