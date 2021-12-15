Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital era, Aadhaar Card, being issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become one of the most significant documents. From doing financial transactions to participating in government-sponsored programmes, the Aadhaar card is a must-have for everyone. The users must note that the details given on the Aadhaar card is usually written in English, but they will now be able to generate their Aadhaar in different regional languages, thanks to UIDAI for taking such initiative.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How Many Times Name, Address, Date Of Birth Can be Changed on Aadhaar? Check UIDAI Guidelines

As per the latest updates from UIDAI, the Aadhaar card will now be available in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada. Users can change or update their details in these languages.

Moreover, if they want to alter the language on Aadhaar card, they also can do so. However, they need to do that by filling out an online form. They can request a change in the Aadhaar number by visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or applying online.

Here’s how users can update their details: