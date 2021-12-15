Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital era, Aadhaar Card, being issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become one of the most significant documents. From doing financial transactions to participating in government-sponsored programmes, the Aadhaar card is a must-have for everyone. The users must note that the details given on the Aadhaar card is usually written in English, but they will now be able to generate their Aadhaar in different regional languages, thanks to UIDAI for taking such initiative.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How Many Times Name, Address, Date Of Birth Can be Changed on Aadhaar? Check UIDAI Guidelines
As per the latest updates from UIDAI, the Aadhaar card will now be available in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada. Users can change or update their details in these languages.
Moreover, if they want to alter the language on Aadhaar card, they also can do so. However, they need to do that by filling out an online form. They can request a change in the Aadhaar number by visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or applying online.
Here’s how users can update their details:
- Go to https://uidai.gov.in/ to access UIDAI’s official website.
- After that, select ‘Update Aadhaar’ and then ‘Update Demographic Data Online.’
- The Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal will now be visible.
- Enter your unique Aadhaar number and the Captcha security code to access the platform.
- Fill in the required information and click the ‘Generate OTP’ button.
- Login with your OTP.
- Select ‘Update Demographics Data’ from the drop-down menu.
- Choose your favourite regional dialect.
- Update your demographic information and send it in.
- After reviewing all of the information, submit the form.
- Your phone will receive an OTP.
- Enter the one-time password (OTP). Your application procedure will be completed once you have paid the Rs 50 cost.
- Download the card once the update is complete, which should take 1-3 weeks.