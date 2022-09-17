Aadhaar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has shared information on updating users’ Aadhaar card data and said users can voluntarily update their biometric data every 10 years.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Users Can Update Phone Number On Aadhaar Card in Simple Ways. Follow Step-by-step Guide

"The UIDAI will encourage users to update their biometrics, demographics data once in 10 years. Over time, it will push people to update their Aadhaar. Once a person is over a certain age, say 70 years, then it will not be required," UIDAI officials told news agency PTI.

As of now, children between the age of 5 and 15 years are only required to update their biometrics for Aadhaar.

Notably, the UIDAI has enrolled all adults in the country, except a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Ladakh, according to news agency PTI report.

“Enrolment started late in Meghalaya because of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue. In Nagaland and Ladakh, some of the remote areas are left to be covered. Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal and overall saturation level is 93.65 per cent. Total fresh enrolment in August was only 24.2 lakh,” the official added.

It must be noted that the UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres across the country and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders.

The UIDAI is also in talks with several states to bring group-oriented welfare schemes on its platform to help de-duplication of beneficiaries, prevent leakages of funds and save public money.

One UIDAI official said even the aviation ministry’s DigiYatra, which aims to make journeys for travellers paperless, will be linked to Aadhaar for verification of travellers.