Can NRIs Apply For Aadhaar Card in India? Here’s What UIDAI Guideline Says

Many NRIs are often unclear about whether they can apply for an Aadhar card. Check here what UIDAI says about it.

The UIDAI has issued guidelines and said on its website that an NRI with a valid Indian passport can apply for an Aadhar card.

Aadhaar Card For NRIs: In this digital era, Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for all. The Centre has made it mandatory to link it with bank accounts and other services to avoid penalties. Aadhaar Card not only acts as address proof but is also required to receive benefits under Centre-sponsored schemes.

Notably, Aadhaar Card is available for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) as well apart from Indian residents. However, many NRIs are often unclear about whether they can apply for an Aadhar card. The UIDAI has issued guidelines and said on its website that an NRI with a valid Indian passport can apply for an Aadhar card.

How NRIs Can Apply For Aadhaar Card?

Visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in your area.

Be careful to bring your current Indian passport.

Fill out the registration form with all the required information. Make sure the information you provide on the registration form corresponds to that in the passport.

In the form, the candidate must include their email address.

Next, request that the operator enlist you as an NRI.

The NRI applicant must submit a declaration in addition to the Aadhaar card application. For NRIs, the declaration is slightly different, so read it attentively and complete it.

Help the operator fill out every piece of information about you as an NRI.

The assistant will scan your passport and enter it as identification in the application.

To complete the biometric capture procedure, have your digits and eyes scanned.

Careful reviewing the application’s completed information is the most crucial step in the procedure.

Then you need to obtain the acknowledgement paper, which includes the applicant’s 14-digit enrollment ID and a date and time stamp, after the application process is complete.

