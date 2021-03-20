Aadhaar Card Update: If you are living in India, you would know Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents to have. The document contains demographic and the biometric data of a person. The document is generally used as an identity proof on a number of occasions including filing IT returns, boarding flights and filling various kinds of forms among others. Data on Aadhaar card can also be updated and changed by the beneficiary. You can do this by either visiting the official website of UIDAI or the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. Also Read - Get PAN Card in PDF Format Online Within 10 Minutes: Follow These Simple Steps

We will tell you how to change the image on the Aadhaar card. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra

Step 2: Go on the UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/. Now download the Aadhaar enrollment form (correction form/update form)

Step 3: Fill the form. Submit the form at the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre and provide your biometric details

Step 4: The executive present there will click a fresh picture of you

Step 5: They will now update the new photo to your Aadhaar card. You will be charged Rs 25 + GST towards fee

Step 6: You will now be given an acknowledgment slip bearing an Update Request Number (URN)

Step 7: Use the URN to check if the photo is updated

Step 8: Once the update is done, you can download the Aadhaar card with a fresh photo from the UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/