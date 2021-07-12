Aadhaar Card Update: New features have been added to the online portal of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The latest changes have enabled ‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’ which makes the service even simpler and reaches beyond the bounds of the internet. With the ‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’ facility, people with no internet access or even a smartphone with resident portal/m-Aadhaar app etc can also avail the UIDAI services on the tip of their fingers.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Easily Change Phone Number, Address Online | Step-By-Step Guide Here

The 'Aadhaar Services on SMS' is especially helpful for services like Virtual ID generation and retrieval, Aadhaar locking and unlocking etc. through SMS.

How to avail Aadhaar Service on SMS

Any Aadhaar card holder can avail Aadhaar Service by sending SMS from Registered Mobile to 1947. They can perform VID Generation/Retrieval, Lock/Unlock Aadhaar Number etc. by sending an SMS in the given format to 1947 from their registered mobile number.

How to Generate or Retrieve VID via SMS

To Generate your Aadhaar VID, type – GVID <space> Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number, and send it to 1947.

Similarly, to Retrieve your Aadhaar VID, type – RVID <space> Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number, and send it to 1947.

How to Lock and Unlock Aadhaar via SMS

To lock your Aadhaar,

Type GETOTP <space> Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number, and send it to 1947. Once you receive the OTP, immediately type, LOCKUID <space> Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number <space> six-digit OTP, and send it to 1974.

To Unlock, get the OTP and then type, UNLOCKUID <space> Last 6 digits of your VID <space> six-digit OTP, and send it to 1974.

Note to Remember: To Unlock your Aadhaar, you will need the VID. This means you need to know the VID before locking your Aadhaar.